US Pres. Trump: Japan PM Abe’s relationship with the USA has been the best ever

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to update about his phone call with the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe, whom he referred to as a ‘Special Man’.

Trump tweeted out: “Just had a wonderful conversation with my friend, Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan, who will be leaving office soon. Shinzo will soon be recognized as the greatest Prime Minister in the history of Japan, whose relationship with the USA is the best it has ever been. Special man!”

This comes after Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that PM Abe told Trump’s policy of strengthening the Japan-US Alliance will be unchanged even after his departure.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY is little changed on the Trump-Abe telephonic conversation, as the spot remains divided between broad-based US dollar weakness and rallying Asian stocks.

The spot, currently, adds 0.14% on the day, trading around 105.50.