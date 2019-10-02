US Pres. Trump: Impeachment nonsense is driving the stock market down

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday argued that the "impeachment nonsense" was weighing on the major equity indexes.
"All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the stock market, and your 401K’s, down," Trump tweeted out.
"But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do. They are willing to hurt the country, with only the 2020 Election in mind!"
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 2% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were erasing 1.85%.
