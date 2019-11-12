US Pres. Trump: Fed puts us at a competitive disadvantage compared to other countries

While speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump repeated his view that the Federal Reserve is putting the US at a competitive disadvantage compared to other countries. Regarding the negative interest rates, "Give me some of that," Trump said and further criticised the Fed for cutting rates too slowly.

The USD came under modest selling pressure following Trump's remarks and the US Dollar Index was last up 0.07% on a daily basis at 98.28.