US Pres. Trump exploring blocking a govt fund from investing in Chinese equities – Bloomberg

Citing an unnamed "person familiar with the internal deliberations", Bloomberg reports US President Donald Trump is exploring blocking a government retirement fund from investing in Chinese equities considered a national security risk.

Thrift Savings Plan -- the federal government's retirement savings fund.

the fund is scheduled to transfer roughly $50 billion of its international fund to mirror an MSCI All Country World Index, which captures emerging markets, including China.

USD/CNY holds the higher ground

The Chinese yuan wipes out gains and trades near-daily low vs. the greenback on the above headlines. USD/CNY trades at 7.0625, having hit s daily high at 7.0635.