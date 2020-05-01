US Pres. Trump exploring blocking a govt fund from investing in Chinese equities – Bloomberg

Citing an unnamed "person familiar with the internal deliberations", Bloomberg reports US President Donald Trump is exploring blocking a government retirement fund from investing in Chinese equities considered a national security risk.
Additional headlines
Thrift Savings Plan -- the federal government's retirement savings fund.
the fund is scheduled to transfer roughly $50 billion of its international fund to mirror an MSCI All Country World Index, which captures emerging markets, including China.
USD/CNY holds the higher ground
The Chinese yuan wipes out gains and trades near-daily low vs. the greenback on the above headlines. USD/CNY trades at 7.0625, having hit s daily high at 7.0635.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet amid US-China tensions
AUD/USD has bounced-off lows but remains heavily offered below 0.6500, as fresh US-China tensions on the coronavirus handling appear to spill over on the trade front. Broad dollar bounce amid risk-off adds to the Aussie weakness.
USD/JPY fades a spike to 107.40 as risk-off grips Asia
USD/JPY fades an early spike to 107.41, as risk-aversion has gripped Asia amid fresh US tariffs threats on China and the disappointing US and Japanese macro data. Meanwhile, a broadly subdued US dollar also adds to the downbeat tone around the spot.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI April Preview: Free fall, is there a parachute?
The first full month of the US economic shutdown will bring the manufacturing sector close to its low point of the financial crisis recession of a decade ago and with little chance for a rapid reopening of commercial life deeper declines are anticipated in the months ahead.
WTI: Hourly chart shows bearish divergence
West Texas Intermediate may extend losses to former hurdle-turned-support, as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish indicator divergence. A former resistance-turned-support near $18.50 may come into play.
Gold struggles to ride on risk aversion wave, stays below $1,700
Gold prices remain modestly changed despite broad risk-off sentiment. The fears of US-China trade tussle, downbeat economics from Japan and coronavirus worries keep markets troubled. PMIs can try to decorate the light calendar, trade/virus news should gain high importance.