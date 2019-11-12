US Pres. Trump: Europe has set up 'terrible' barriers for US on trade

While speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that Europe had set up 'terrible' barries for the United States on Trade. "Europe’s trade barriers are worse than China in some ways," Trump added.

Earlier in the day, "US Trade Representative's Office will submit a report on possible tariffs on autos and auto parts. This report will be submitted to White House by tomorrow and could allow the President to target specific countries & EU for tariffs on autos and auto parts," Fox Business' White House correspondent, Edward Lawrence, tweeted out.