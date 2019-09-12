US Pres. Trump: ECB depreciating euro against very strong dollar

US President Donald Trump reacted to the European Central Bank's decision to lower its deposit facility rate by 10 basis points to -0.5% in a tweet that read:
"European central bank, acting quickly, cuts rates 10 basis points. They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the euro against the very strong dollar, hurting US exports."
Trump also took this opportunity to criticize the Fed. "And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest!"
Markets largely ignored Trump's comments as they remain focused on the ECB President Draghi's press conference.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with multi-year lows, bounces
The EUR/USD pair is recovering from 1.0926 as the ECB’s head, Mario Draghi, explains policymakers’ decision to amplify stimulus with open-ended QE. Dollar firmer on encouraging August core inflation.
GBP/USD recovers from 1.2282, stays within familiar levels
The Pound lost some ground as the greenback strengthened post-ECB and US inflation. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit.
USD/JPY: bulls in control ahead of ECB
US President Trump delayed the introduction of higher tariffs. Mixed Japanese data continue signaling slowing economic growth. USD/JPY could extend gains up to 109.31, August monthly high.
Gold rallies further beyond $1500 handle, fresh weekly tops
Gold built on its goodish intraday up-move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, beyond $1515 level in a knee-jerk reaction to a more dovish tilt by ECB.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.