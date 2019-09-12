According to Bloomberg, Trump administration officials have reportedly discussed offering an interim trade deal to China with an aim to secure additional agricultural purchases and commitments on intellectual property from China in exchange for delaying or even rolling back tariffs.

The 10-year US Treasury gained traction on these headlines and turned positive on the day while Wall Street's main indexes continued to stretch higher. As of writing, the 10-year T-bond yield was up 0.85% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were adding 1% and 0.6%, respectively.