US Pres. Trump: China trade deal could come before US election, or not

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled from New Mexico to California late-Tuesday, the US President Trump said that a US-China trade deal could be struck before the US presidential election, or an agreement could be reached the day after US voters head to the polls.
Key Quotes (via Reuters):
“I think there’ll be a deal maybe soon, maybe before the election, or one day after the election. And if it’s after the election, it’ll be a deal like you’ve never seen, it’ll be the greatest deal ever and China knows that.”
“They think I’m going to win. China thinks I’m going to win so easily and they’re concerned because I told them: ‘If it’s after the election, it’s going to be far worse than what it is right now.’ I told them that. Would they like to see somebody else win? Absolutely.”
The overnight comments from the US President Trump had little impact on the markets, as the sentiment was mainly driven by the Mid-East developments and oil price-action. Also, markets turned their attention to Wednesday’s FOMC outcome.
