US Pres. Biden delivers remarks on American Jobs Plan – live stream

US President Joe Biden will deliver his remarks on the American Jobs Plan, a historic investment that aims to create millions of jobs and rebuild the US' infrastructure.

"Alongside the American Jobs Plan, President Biden is releasing a Made in America Tax Plan to make sure corporations pay their fair share and encourage job creation at home," the article published on whitehouse.gov explains. "The plan will ensure that corporations won’t be able to get away with paying little or no tax by shifting jobs and profits overseas. "It will reward investment at home, stop profit shifting, and ensure other nations won’t gain a competitive advantage by becoming tax havens."