US: PPI for final demand falls 0.1% in July; services decrease 0.2%, goods decline 0.1%By Eren Sengezer
"The Producer Price Index for final demand declined 0.1 percent in July, seasonally adjusted," the U.S.Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Thursday.
Key takeaways:
- Final demand prices inched up 0.1 percent in June and were unchanged in May
- On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 1.9 percent for the 12 months ended in July
- Over 80 percent of the July decrease in final demand prices is attributable to the index for final demand services, which fell 0.2 percent
- Prices for final demand goods edged down 0.1 percent.
- The index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services was unchanged in July following a 0.2-percent advance in June
- For the 12 months ended in July, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 1.9 percent.
