US: Philly Fed Nonmanufacturing Index rises from 1.6 in August to 8 September

Philly Fed Nonmanufacturing Index edged higher in September.

US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains above 93.60.

The headline Diffusion Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey improved to 8 in September from 1.6 in August, the monthly data showed on Tuesday.

Key takeaways

"Wage and Benefit Cost Index dropped to 13.1 in September from 14.6 in August."

"Firm-level Business Activity Index edged higher to 20.4 in September from 17.9 August."

"New Orders Index fell to 8.5 in September from 11.6 in August."

"Full-time Employment Index improved to 5.1 in September from -3.0 in August."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no significant reaction to this data and was last seen gaining 0.12% on the day at 93.66.