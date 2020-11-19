US: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index declines to 26.3 in November vs. 22 expected

- Manufacturing activity in Philadelphia region lost momentum in November.
- US Dollar Index advances above 92.60 after the data.
The headline Diffusion Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey edged lower to 26.3 in November from 32.3 in October. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 22.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index is pushing higher after the data and was last seen gaining 0.05% on the day at 92.63.
Key takeaways
"The index for new orders decreased 5 points to a reading of 37.9."
"Nearly 49% of the firms reported increases in new orders this month, compared with 55% last month."
"On balance, the firms reported increases in manufacturing employment for the fifth consecutive month."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1850 amid Lagrade speech, covid headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830, marginally lower. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to monetary stimulus. AstraZeneca published promising results from its covid vaccine trial, while cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD trims early losses hovers around 1.3250
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.32 from where it recovered to the current price zone, amid contradictory Brexit-related headlines. Hopes returned after EU’s chief negotiator Barnier suspended next week's briefing.
XAU/USD hangs near 1-week lows, around $1860 region
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of its early losses to over one-week lows. The precious metal was last seen trading around the $1860 region, down around 0.75% for the day.
Breaking: Turkish central bank hikes policy rate by 475 basis points to 15%
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it raised its policy (one-week repo) rate by 475 basis points to 15% from 10.25%. This reading matched the market expectation.
WTI comes under pressure and drops to $41.50
Crude oil prices face the re-emergence of sellers and recede to the $41.50 region in the second half of the week.