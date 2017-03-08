US: New orders for manufactured goods in June increased 3% to $481.1 bln

US: New orders for manufactured goods in June increased 3% to $481.1 blnBy Eren Sengezer
"New orders for manufactured goods in June, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $14.0 billion or 3.0 percent to $481.1 billion," the U.S. Census Bureau reported on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- Shipments, down following two consecutive monthly increases, decreased $0.9 billion or 0.2 percent to $471.5 billion.
- This followed a 0.3 percent May increase. Unfilled orders, up three of the last four months, increased $14.2 billion or 1.3 percent to $1,135.7 billion.
- This followed a 0.1 percent May decrease. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.83, up from 6.74 in May.
- Inventories, up seven of the last eight months, increased $1.0 billion or 0.2 percent to $649.1 billion.
- This followed a 0.2 percent May decrease. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.38, up from 1.37 in May.
