US: New Home Sales rise by 20.7% in March vs. 12.8% expected

New Home Sales in US rose more than expected in March.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after the data.

New Home Sales in the US surged by 20.7% in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,021,000, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Friday.

This reading followed February's decline of 16.2% and beat the market expectation for an increase of 12.8% by a wide margin.

"The median sales price of new houses sold in March 2021 was $330,800," the publication further read. "The average sales price was $397,800."

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.22% on the day at 91.07.