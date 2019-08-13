US: Many shades of a potential FX intervention by Fed – Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered analysts do not believe an imminent US FX intervention is likely, but suggests that neither is it impossible.
Key Quotes
“If the US Treasury intervened in FX markets to support the USD, the Federal Reserve would have a number of alternatives. We do not expect Fed to stand pat if the Treasury intervenes, even if this it is a theoretical possibility. Ultimately, we believe the Fed’s decision will be driven by what signal it wants to send to the markets and whether a stronger signal is perceived to carry greater political upside or downside risks relative to a weaker one.”
“The strongest message to the markets would be intervening alongside the Treasury and not sterilising. Nevertheless, for political, monetary policy or institutional reasons, the Fed may prefer a less aggressive stance.”
“For instance, it could coordinate the timing of a policy rate cut with a Treasury intervention even if it did not join in intervention. The Fed could also intervene along with the Treasury close to a policy rate cut and nominally sterilise the intervention. The rate cut would effectively unsterilise Treasury intervention. The Fed could also help finance a larger Treasury intervention by raising the warehousing limit, though we believe a substantial increase in this limit is unlikely, as it would involve considerable political risk.”
“Given limited precedents for these options against the backdrop of a sizeable Fed balance sheet, it is hard to convincingly argue which option the Fed would choose and how market participants would respond. Neither we, the Fed nor market participants have much precedent to lean on. However, in any FX intervention that is unsterilised or is closely followed by a rate cut, the eventual flow of reserves would be expected to put downward pressure on US money-market rates as foreigners either exchange USDs back to local currencies or invest directly in US assets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1200 on disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey plunged to -44.1 points, below expectations. The US dollar is gaining ground on a risk-averse mood.
GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but still down on the day. UK wages beat expectations by rising by 3.9% when excluding bonuses but the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly. Brexit concerns weigh.
USD/JPY: Bears gearing up for a break below 105.00 amid risk-off
The USD/JPY bears are seen making another attempt towards the 105 handle, as risk-off sentiment dominates the European trading amid global slowdown fears and Hong Kong protests among other global concerns.
Gold hits fresh six-year highs near $ 1535 amid flight to safety
Gold (futures on Conex) extends its bullish momentum into a second straight day on Tuesday, having found a strong support near $ 1500 mark a day before.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.