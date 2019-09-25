US Justice Department official: Trump did not violate campaign finance laws

The US Justice Department today released the summary of the phone conversation between US President Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Commenting on the findings, a senior official for the Justice Department said that President Trump did not violate campaign finance laws, per Reuters.

"Justice department concluded whistleblower complaint should not be shared with congress because it did not involve wrongdoing within the intelligence community," Reuters reported.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction on this development and the 10-year reference was up 0.55% on the day at 1.660%. Rising US T-bond yields seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar Index, which was last up 0.47% on the day at 98.80.