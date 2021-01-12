US: JOLTS Job Openings edges lower to 6.5 million in November vs. 6.9 million expected

US JOLTS Job Openings fell modestly in November.

US Dollar Index extends its sideways grind near 90.50.

The number of job openings on the last business day of November was 6.5 million, compared to 6.6 million in October, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This reading missed the market expectation of 6.9 million.

Additional takeaways

"Job openings decreased in durable goods manufacturing (-48,000), information (-45,000), and educational services (-21,000)."

"In November, the number of hires was little changed at 6.0 million, and the hires rate was unchanged at 4.2%."

"In November, the number of total separations increased to 5.4 million (+271,000)."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen flat on the day at 90.48.