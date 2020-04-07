US: Job Openings in February fell to 6.9 million vs. 6.6 million expected

US JOLTS Job Openings edged lower to 6.9 million in February.

US Dollar Index stays deep in red below 100 handle.

The number of Job Openings in the US fell to 6.9 million on the last business day of February, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) report on Tuesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 6.6 million.

"Over the month, hires and separations were little changed at 5.9 million and 5.6 million, respectively," the BLS added in its press release.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen down 1% on the day at 99.80.