US: Job Openings fell to 6.4 million in December vs. 7 million expected

The number of Job Openings in the US fell to 6.4 million in December, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) report. This reading came in lower than the market expectation of 7 million.

"Over the month, hires and separations were little changed at 5.9 million and 5.7 million, respectively," the publication further read. "The number of hires was little changed at 5.9 million in December. The hires rate was little changed at 3.9%.

USD reaction

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, edged lower after the data and was last seen erasing 0.12% on the day at 98.73.