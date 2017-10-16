US, Japan fail to bridge gap on trade in economic talks - RTRS

Reuters out with the latest reports, citing that the US Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso failed to bridge the differences on issues of trade during economic talks on Monday. However, they agreed to cooperate on the North Korean nuclear risks.

Key Points:

“Japan agreed to streamline noise and emissions testing procedures for U.S. auto exports, while the two countries lifted trade restrictions on U.S. potatoes and Japanese persimmons.

But the United States and Japan remained at logger-heads on how to frame future trade talks with Tokyo pushing back against U.S. calls, made by Pence, to open up talks for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA).”