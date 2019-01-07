US: ISM Manufacturing PMI comes in at 51.7 in June vs. 51 expected, USD gathers strength

The Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in June edged down to 51.7 from 52.1 in May but beat the market expectation of 51. With the initial market reaction, the greenback continued to gather strength against its rivals and was last seen up 0.5% on the day at 96.60.
Assessing the data, “Comments from the panel reflect continued expanding business strength, but at soft levels; June was the third straight month with slowing PMI expansion" said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
"Demand expansion ended, with the New Orders Index recording zero expansion, the Customers’ Inventories Index remaining at a too-low level, and the Backlog of Orders Index contracting for the second straight month."
EUR/USD falls after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats
EUR/USD is falling and trading closer to 1.1300 after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats with 51.7 points. Markets are digesting the US-Sino trade truce. Earlier, euro-zone missed expectations.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 51.7. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.
Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle
The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.