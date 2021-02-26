US: International trade deficit widens to $83.7 billion in January

US' Goods Trade Balance declined to -$83.7 in January.

US Dollar Index stays above 90.50 after the data.

The international trade deficit of the US expanded by $0.5 billion to $83.7 billion in January, the data released by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday.

"Exports of goods for January were $135.2 billion, $1.9 billion more than December export," the publication further read. "Imports of goods for January were $218.9 billion, $2.5 billion more than December imports."

Finally, Wholesale Inventories in the same period increased by 1.3%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.47% on the day at 90.55.