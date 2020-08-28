US: International trade deficit widens to $79.3 billion in July

US' Goods Trade Balance came in at -$79.32 billion in July.

US Dollar Index recovers modestly toward mid-92.00s in early American session.

The United States' international trade deficit widened by $8.3 billion to $79.32 billion in July, the US Census Bureau reported on Friday.

"Exports of goods for July were $115.0 billion, $12.2 billion more than June exports," the publication read. "Imports of goods for July were $194.3 billion, $20.5 billion more than June imports."

Furthermore, Wholesale Inventories in July declined by 0.1% to $633.7 billion.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen losing 0.6% on the day at 92.44.