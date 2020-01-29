US: International trade deficit rose to $68.3 billion in December vs. $68.75 billion expected

Trade deficit in US widened less than expected in December.

US Dollar Index stays in positive territory above 98.

The international trade deficit of the United States rose to $68.3 billion in December from $63 billion in November, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a deficit of $68.75 billion.

"Exports of goods for December were $137.0 billion, $0.4 billion more than November exports," the publication read. "Imports of goods for December were $205.3 billion, $5.8 billion more than November imports."

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last up 0.18% on a daily basis at 98.15.