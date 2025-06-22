US inserts itself into Israel-Iran war and strikes Iranian nuclear sites - Bloomberg

The United States (US) carried out airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday, directly entering Israel’s war with Iran despite US President Donald Trump’s longtime promises to avoid new foreign conflicts, per Bloomberg.
The decision to directly involve the US comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran. Trump said Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities had been “totally obliterated” and warned of “far greater” attacks unless Iran agreed to make peace.
Trump noted the US and Israel, “worked as a team, like perhaps no team has ever worked before. He added that “there will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left.”
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.46% lower on the day to trade at $3,385.
