US: Industrial Production rises by 0.4% in November vs. 0.3% expected

Industrial Production rose at slightly more than expected in November.

US Dollar Index posts modest losses around 90.60.

Industrial Production in the United States expanded by 0.4% on a monthly basis in November, the US Federal Reserve reported on Tuesday. This print followed October's increase of 0.9% (revised from 1.1%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation of 0.3%.

Additional takeaways

"In November, manufacturing output advanced 0.8% for its seventh consecutive monthly gain."

"Capacity utilization for the industrial sector increased 0.3 percentage point in November to 73.3%."

Market reaction

The greenback struggles to stage a recovery against its rivals after this report. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.12% on the day at 90.60.