US: Import prices decline 0.3% in May, USD doesn't react

The data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday showed that the import price index fell 0.3% on a monthly basis in May amid lower fuel prices and dragged the annual rate down to -1.5% from -0.2%. On the other hand, export prices fell 0.2% and 0.7% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.

Other data from the U.S. revealed that initial jobless claims rose to 222,000 in the week ending June 7 to come in worse than the market expectation of 216,000.

None of today's data was able to receive a meaningful reaction from the market and the US Dollar Index was last seen at 96.95, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.