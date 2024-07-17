US Housting Starts rise 3% in June, Building Permits increase 3.4%

- Housing Starts and Building Permits in the US recovered in June.
- The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 104.00.
Housing Starts in the US rose 3% in June to 1.35 million units, the monthly data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday. This reading followed the 4.6% decrease recorded in May.
In the same period, Building Permits increased 3.4% after falling 2.8% in May.
Market reaction
The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down nearly 0.5% on the day at 103.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD trades at its highest level since March near 1.0950 in the American session on Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, despite the upbeat housing data, helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
GBP/USD trades at fresh 2024 top above 1.3000
GBP/USD trades at fresh 2024 highs above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Pound Sterling benefits from June inflation data, which showed services prices remained sticky, and USD stays weak against its rivals, fuelling the pair's rally.
USD/JPY tumbles to 156.00 amid risk-aversion, technical breakdown
USD/JPY is off the lows but under heavy selling pressure on the 156.00 level in European trading on Wednesday. Souring risk sentiment and a technical breakdown has fuelled the USD/JPY meltdown, as Japanese intervention risks loom.
Gold retreats from record highs, holds above $2,470
Gold stays in a consolidation phase slightly above $2,470 after touching a new record high above $2,480 earlier in the day. The selling pressure surrounding the USD allows XAU/USD to hold its ground, despite the modest recovery seen in US yields.
Bitcoin rally catalyzes gains in Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, as traders digest Donald Trump incident
Crypto market capitalization increased nearly 4% in the last 24 hours and climbed to $2.522 trillion on Wednesday, as seen on CoinGecko. Almost all cryptocurrencies ranked in the top 10 assets by market capitalization have rallied in that period.