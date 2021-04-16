US: Housing Starts surge 19.4% in March, Building Permits rise 2.7%

Housing Starts and Building Permits in US rose sharply in March.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory around 91.60.

Housing Starts in the US rose 19.4% on a monthly basis in March following February's sharp decline of 11.3%, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Friday.

Further details of the publication revealed that Building Permits, which fell 8.8% in February, increased 2.7% in the same period.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 91.58.