US Housing Starts rise 1.9% in October, Building Permits increase 1.1%

- Housing Starts and Building Permits in the US increased in October.
- US Dollar Index fluctuates in daily range above 104.00 after the data.
The monthly data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Friday that Housing Starts rose 1.9% on a monthly basis in October, following the 3.1% increase (revised from 7%) recorded in September.
In the same period, Building Permits increased 1.1% after the 4.5% decrease in September.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen fluctuating in its daily range slightly above 104.00.
