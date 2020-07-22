US: Housing Price Index falls to -0.3% in May vs. +0.3% expected

House prices in the US declined unexpectedly in May.

US Dollar Index stays deep in red below 95.00 after the data.

The Housing Price Index (HPI) in the US declined to -0.3% in May, the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) monthly report showed on Wednesday. This reading followed April's print of +0.1% (revised from +0.2%) and fell short of the market expectation of +0.3%. On a yearly basis, the Housing Price Index was up 4.9%.

Commenting on the data, “the May HPI results are based on contracts for sale signed in late March and throughout April, which was a period when many states announced stay-at-home orders, noted Dr Lynn Fisher, Deputy Director of the Division of Research and Statistics at FHFA. "The number of transactions powering the FHFA HPI in May was down by just over 30% compared to a year ago, reflecting the early effects of COVID-19 shutdowns.”

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.28% on a daily basis at 94.88.