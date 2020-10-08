US House Speaker Pelosi: No standalone airline bill without a comprehensive COVID relief bill

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi noted on Thursday that there will not be a standalone airline bill without a comprehensive COVID relief bill, as reported by Reuters.

Pelosi further noted that she will be happy to review a standalone airline bill if they are offered a broader COVID relief bill.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Index edged lower after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 3,429. Moreover, the S&P 500 Industrials Index, which contains airline stocks, turned negative on the day.