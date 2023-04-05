US House Speaker McCarthy praises Taiwan talks, China Foreign Ministry alleges break of commitment

Share:

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy crossed wires, via Reuters, late Wednesday while praising talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen. The Diplomat, however, ruled out chatters of his visit to the Asian nation by saying, “I don't have any current plans to visit Taiwan but that doesn't mean I will not go.”

We must continue arms sales to Taiwan.

We must strengthen our economic cooperation, particularly with trade and technology.

Congressional meeting shows we take our support for the people of Taiwan seriously.

America's support for the people of Taiwan will remain resolute, unwavering and bipartisan.

US arms sales to Taiwan must be delivered on timely basis.

We look forward to more meetings like this in the future.

We support Taiwan and we're going to turn those words into action in this congress.

It is not our intention to escalate tensions with China.

There might be further ramifications for Chinese balloon flight over US.

There is no need for retaliation from China for meeting with Taiwan president.

China cannot tell me where I can go or who I can meet.

China should engage with US.

We talked about how We can speed up Weapons going to Taiwan.

Believes there is a bipartisan position on need to speed up arms deliveries to Taiwan.