US Housing Price Index rose more than expected in December.

US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 99.30 after data.

The Housing Price Index in December rose 0.6% in December on a monthly basis following November's 0.3% increase, the data published by the US Federal Housing Finance Agency showed on Tuesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of +0.3%.

In the meantime, the S&P/Case-Shiller's 20-metro area Home Price Index in December came in at +2.9% on a yearly basis.

USD reaction

The greenback ignored these data and the US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate near 99.30, where it's virtually unchanged on the day.