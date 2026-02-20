US headline PCE rose 2.9% YoY in December

According to the US Department of Commerce, headline Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation came in at 2.9% YoY in December. Core PCE, which strips out food and energy costs, ran a touch firmer at 3.0% YoY, suggesting underlying price pressures are still proving a bit sticky.

On a monthly basis, the headline and core PCE rose by 0.4%, both prints coming in above initial estimates.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains on a positive footing, trading close to the 98.00 region, or four-week tops, in the wake of the release.