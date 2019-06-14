US: Focus on retail sales and industrial production - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are expecting a firm increase in the US auto sales to be the main driver behind a 0.8% rise in retail sales for May (market: 0.6%).

Key Quotes

“Although we expect sales at gasoline stations to remain supportive of the headline figure, it will be so at a lower magnitude reflecting the stabilization in gasoline prices. Furthermore, we anticipate sales in the key control group to rebound modestly at 0.2% m/m following the unexpected flat print in April.”

“Separately, we expect industrial production to advance a soft 0.1% m/m in May, as manufacturing activities likely stayed subdued during the month (market: 0.2%).”

“Lastly, UMich's consumer confidence index is expected to retreat marginally to 98 in June from 100 in the prior month.”