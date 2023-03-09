US: Fed’s terminal rate now seen higher – UOB

“ Revising Our Fed Outlook – Terminal Rate Extended Further, Mar FOMC A Close Call . Powell’s latest Congressional testimony not only indicated we are not near the end [of the tightening cycle], but we may have underestimated when the Fed hikes will end. We continue to expect the Fed to hike in the next two meetings in clips of 25bps at the Mar and May 2023 FOMC meetings, but we further expect another two more 25 bps hikes in Jun and Jul FOMC, bringing our terminal FFTR level to 5.50-5.75%. We continue to expect this terminal rate of 5.75% to last through 2023. And while we keep our the 25bps rate hike call for Mar FOMC unchanged, we note that it is now a very close call, with the increasing risk for a bigger 50-bps hike, according to the changes in market pricing.’

“FOMC Chair Powell in his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee (7 Mar) was hawkish as he warned that the process of getting inflation back to 2% has ‘a long way to go’ and the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. He added restoring price stability will likely require the Fed to maintain a restrictive policy stance for some time.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.