US: Fed speak and PMIs data in the limelight – Danske Bank

In the US, service and manufacturing PMIs for February are due to be released in addition to the Fed speak which will garner maximum investor’s attention.

Key Quotes

“Both PMIs are at levels indicating a tailwind for the overall economy and have furthermore been rising steadily since late summer 2016. We expect this to continue and look for an increase in both PMIs in February.”

“The Fed's Harker (voter, hawkish) and Kashkari (voter, dovish) are scheduled to speak tonight. We will look for communication about the expected timing of a US rate hike. We still expect the Fed to deliver the next rate hike in June, but think risks are skewed towards an earlier rate hike.”