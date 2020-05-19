US extends non-essential travel restrictions on Canada, Mexico through June 22

Late-Tuesday in the US, Reuters came out with the news, citing the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which suggests extended non-essential travel restrictions at US land borders with Mexico and Canada through June 22. The news came as an update to the previous notice that was to expire on Wednesday, the report said.

‘Non-essential travel will not be permitted until this administration is convinced that doing so is safe and secure,’ Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement.

‘We have been in contact with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts and they also agree that extending these restrictions is prudent at this time.’

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential land travel between the two nations by another 30 days.