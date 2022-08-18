- Existing Home Sales in US fell for the sixth straight month in July.
- US Dollar Index holds above 107.00 despite the disappointing data.
Existing Home Sales in the US declined for the sixth straight month in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.18 million, the National Association of Realtors reported on Thursday. Sales were down 5.9% and 20.2% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.
Further details of the report revealed that the median price for Existing Home Sales rose by 10.8% from one year ago to $403,800, down from $10,000 from last month's record high of $413,800.
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index edged slightly lower from the multi-week high it touched at 107.14 earlier in the day.
