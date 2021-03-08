US economic recession is effectively over – Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley offer an upbeat view on the US economy, citing that recession in the world’s largest economy ‘Is over’ due to the following reasons:
“The current speed of the vaccination rollout.”
“New fiscal stimulus still to come and imminent spring weather.”
“It's difficult not to imagine an economy that's on fire later this year and long story short is the recession is effectively over, the US banking giant noted.
