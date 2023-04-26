US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 3.2% in March vs. 0.8% expected

- Durable Goods Orders in the US rose at a much stronger pace than expected in March.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in negative territory below 101.50.
Durable Goods Orders in the US increased by 3.2%, or $8.6 billion, in March to $276.4 billion, the US Census Bureau announced on Wednesday. This reading followed February's contraction of 1.2% (revised from -1%) and surpassed the market expectation for an increase of 0.8% by a wide margin.
"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3%," the publication further read. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.5%. Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $8.1 billion or 9.1% to $97.4 billion."
Market reaction
The US Dollar stays under pressure despite the upbeat data and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.5% on the day at 101.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 13-month high, holds near 1.1050
EUR/USD has retreated toward 1.1050 after having touched its highest level since March 2022 near 1.1100 earlier in the day. As the US Dollar struggles to gather recovery momentum in the risk-positive environment, however, the pair looks to post strong daily losses.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.2500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.2500 area on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure despite the upbeat Durable Goods Orders data and boosts the pair. US stocks push higher on upbeat earnings figures.
Gold drops below $1,990 as US yields rebound
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined below $1,990 after having climbed to $2,010 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staging a rebound toward 1.5%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
MSFT jumps 8% as UK regulator blocks Activision deal
Microsoft (MSFT) stock has a second reason to advance higher on Wednesday as a UK regulator moved to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI).