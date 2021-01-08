US dollar's bearish trend to last longer than expected – Reuters poll

A hunt for yield in emerging market currencies could keep the US dollar on the offer longer than previously expected, according to a majority of 70 foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters between Jan. 4-7.
Key points (Source: Reuters)
35 of 63 analysts – or around 55% – predicted the dollar's weakening trend would last more than a year, while others expected it to run out of steam before the end of 2021.
A clear majority, or 47 of 57, analysts said that emerging market currencies would perform better against the dollar this year.
Major currencies are predicted to post marginal gains against the greenback over the next 12 months.
The euro is forecast to gain around 1.9% to $1.25 by the end of this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits lows below 0.7750 amid fresh USD demand
AUD/USD resumes the downside and slips below 0.7750 amid renewed US dollar strength in Asia. The rally in Treasury yields and lack of progress on the covid immunization front seem to drive the greenback higher. US politics and NFP eyed.
EUR/USD fulfils the downside expectations on a burst of USD strength
EUR/USD trades below 1.2250, sliding into deeper territory on US dollar strength. A rise in US yields has triggered some unwinding of bearish bets on the US currency which has bounced off a nearly three-year low. US Payrolls are the next major fundamental catalyst.
Gold picks up bids above $1,900 with eyes on US NFP, stimulus
Gold prices snap two-day-losing streak but lacks momentum strength. US policymakers push for Trump impeachment, Sino-American tussle continues. Democratic hint for $2,000 paychecks eyed, US December jobs report also in focus.
Dollar recovers ahead of NFPs as US political uncertainty settles
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Thursday as months of US political uncertainty finally settled. Last night, Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the 2020 election and in a statement President Trump said there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.