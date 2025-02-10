US Dollar softens as markets digest fresh US tariff hints

- The US Dollar Index trades lower near 108.30 as market sentiment remains cautious.
- Trump confirms 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports but provides no clear implementation timeline.
- Investors await Powell’s testimony for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.
- US CPI data from January is also due this week.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against a basket of currencies, is trading softer near 108.30 as investors react to mixed economic data and fresh tariff concerns. Market participants are also turning their focus to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming testimony before Congress for guidance on future interest rate policy.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar weakens as investors assess tariff risks and Powell's testimony
- Trump announces a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, raising concerns over inflation and global trade tensions.
- Gold soars to record highs as safe-haven demand increases amid economic uncertainty and potential trade wars.
- CME FedWatch Tool shows 90% probability of unchanged interest rates at the Fed’s March 19 meeting.
- US 10-year yield rises to 4.50%, recovering from last week's yearly low.
- Markets anticipate Powell’s testimony on Tuesday, expecting insights into future monetary policy and interest rate adjustments.
- Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from January will also be closely followed by markets.
DXY technical outlook: Bearish bias grows as sellers maintain pressure
The US Dollar Index remains under pressure, struggling to hold above 108.00 as sellers continue to dominate. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50, indicating growing bearish momentum, while the DXY holds above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 108.50.
Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator continues to show increasing bearish momentum. Sustained selling pressure could lead to a retest of the 107.00 psychological level, with potential downside risks if bearish momentum accelerates.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
