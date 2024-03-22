The depreciation of the US Dollar (USD) in response to the FOMC press conference by Fed Chair Powell has not lasted long. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze Greenback’s outlook.
DXY to remain in a 102-00-105.00 trading range
The price action for the Dollar continues to point to the prospect of the Dollar remaining in a relatively tight trading range.
There is a strong expectation implied in forward market pricing of a synchronised easing of monetary policy this year, at least amongst the key central banks. The Fed, ECB, BoE, BoC, and SNB are all priced at about 20 bps of easing by June and have similar cumulative amounts of easing priced for 2024 as a whole (75-95 bps). It points to DXY for now remaining in a 102-00-105.00 trading range that has prevailed so far this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.0850
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0850 in the American session on Friday. Although retreating US Treasury bond yields limit the US Dollar's gains, the pair finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600 as USD rally loses steam
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2600 and erased a portion of its daily losses after touching a monthly low at 1.2575 earlier in the day. The US Dollar (USD) rally seems to have lost its stream on falling US Treasury bond yields, allowing the pair to find a foothold.
Gold rebounds above $2,170 as US yields push lower
Gold gained traction and advanced above $2,170 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% near 4.2%, helping XAU/USD edge higher in the absence of high-tier data releases.
Ripple’s David Schwartz states that Ripple didn’t conceal XRP sales, altcoin begins recovery
XRP price trades above the key $0.60 psychological level on Friday, holding on its recent gains as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to file its remedies-related opening brief in the Ripple lawsuit.
A week full of surprises
The second big surprise of the week came from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The Swiss cut the interest rate by 25bp to 1.5% yesterday, in a surprise move and became the first major central bank to cut rates.