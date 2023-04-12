US Dollar testing key support after FOMC minutes

- FOMC minutes, US CPI events are weighing on the US Dollar.
- US Dollar bears are in the market and eye a break of temporary support.
- Bulls look for commitments for a correction from support.
At 101.469 DXY, the US Dollar is being pressured on Wednesday following the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that increased in March at a slower-than-expected pace and minute from the FOMC´s March 21-22 meeting whereby the rate hike was widely viewed as dovish. DXY has dropped from a high of 102.15 to a low of 101.449 on the day so far.
The FOMC minutes showed that the staff at the Committee are forecasting a mild recession later in 2023 but also noted that wage growth was still well-above rates consistent with the 2% inflation target.
Key quotes from the minutes:
"Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years."
"In assessing the economic outlook, participants noted that since they met in February, data on inflation, employment, and economic activity generally came in stronger than expected. They also noted, however, that the developments in the banking sector that had occurred late in the intermeeting period affected their views of the economic and policy outlook and the uncertainty surrounding that outlook."
"Participants agreed that the labor market remained very tight."
"Some participants noted that given persistently high inflation and the strength of the recent economic data, they would have considered a 50 basis point increase in the target range to have been appropriate at this meeting in the absence of the recent developments in the banking sector. However, due to the potential for banking-sector developments to tighten financial conditions and to weigh on economic activity and inflation, they judged it prudent to increase the target range by a smaller increment at this meeting."
"Members concurred that the U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. They also agreed that recent developments were likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation, but that the extent of these effects was uncertain. Members also concurred that they remained highly attentive to inflation risks."
US CPI core stays hot
As for the inflation data, the report showed the prices urban consumers pay for a basket of goods and services increased by 0.1% from the previous month and 5.0% year-on-year, landing below consensus expectations of 0.2% and 5.2%, respectively.
But the core measure came in hot. This measure strips out volatile food and energy prices and was posting a month-on-month gain of 0.4%, and 5.6% on an annual basis, 10 basis points hotter than the February print.
Nevertheless, Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 69% probability that the Fed will raise rates by an additional 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting, down from around 76% before the data. This is sending the US Dollar lower on the day and into technical support as follows:
US Dollar technical analysis
Daily chart
The bias is to the downside while the index is on the front side of the bearish trend and considering the strong daily bearish impulse from the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
H1 chart
However, there are prospects of a correction on the lower time frames from the support area as illustrated above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 2.7% in March from 4.9% in February, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure.
GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since June above 1.2530 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the soft PPI and disappointing Jobless Claims data from the US fuels the pair's upside.
Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data
Gold price rose more than $10 following the release of the March US Produce Price Index that came in below expectations and an increase in Initial Jobless Claims, triggering a dollar sell-off. With US T-bond yields also pushing lower, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $2,040.
Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security
Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price.
Core inflation pressures remain elevated
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.