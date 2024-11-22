The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds on to intraday gains after both European and US PMI release.

The Greenback sees support for higher levels with the economic gap with Europe widening in favor for the US.

The US Dollar Index popped above 108.00 briefly before fading back to 107.50.

The US Dollar (USD) printed a fresh two years high, pushing the DXY US Dollar Index above 108.00, after Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for the Eurozone signaled that the region could be on the brink of a recession. The data weighed heavily on the Euro (EUR) – the main foreign currency forming the DXY – as it could mean more interest rate cuts ahead by the European Central Bank (ECB) in order to support growth.

Earlier on Friday, the final reading for the German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was downwardly revised to 0.1%, which means that the Eurozone’s largest economy barely grew in the third quarter.

Adding to the Euro weakness, the US Dollar keeps getting support from safe-haven flows due to the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine. According to Yahoo News, Russia has put a US military base in Poland at the top of its priority list of targets for the next retaliations.

The US economic calendar did not bring much to the table, after the US Purchase Managers Index (PMI) release for November became even more important after the European ones were released this Friday. All US PMI numbers were a small upbeat surprise on expectations and confirmed that the US is outpacing the Eurozone again. Seeing the elevated move already on the day, markets did not really piled back into the Greenback as seen earlier this Friday.

Daily digest market movers: US PMI supports current levels

European PMI data presented a bleak picture for the Eurozone and its main economies. The Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 48.1 from 50, missing expectations and signaling that the region’s economy is contracting. The data suggested that the services sector fell into contraction, while the downturn in the manufacturing sector gained traction.

Individual PMI data for both France and Germany also broadly missed expectations. For Germany, the data suggests that economic activity contracted at the quickest rate in nine months, while in France the contraction was the steepest since January.

Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading for the third quarter came in at 0.1%, downwardly revised from 0.2% in the preliminary reading.

At 14:45 GMT, S&P Global has released the preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading for the US: The Manufacturing component remains in contraction, though up to 48.8 from the previous 48.5 in October. The Services PMI was an upbeat surprise, to 57.0, beating the 55.3 estimate and up from the 55.0 seen in October.

The University of Michigan survey will publish its final November reading at 15:00: Consumer Sentiment is expected to come in a bit better at 73.7 against the preliminary reading of 73.0. The Inflation expectations are expected to remain at 3.1%.

European and US equities are in a volatile ride this Friday, with both sides up in the green, near 0.5% on average.

The CME FedWatch Tool is pricing in another 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed at the December 18 meeting by 55.9%. A 44.1% chance is for rates to remain unchanged. While the interest-rate cut scenario is still the most probable, traders have pared back some of the rate-cut bets compared with a week ago, when a rate-cut possibility was at 62%.

The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.42%, slowely making its way back up to the high printed on Friday last week at 4.50%.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Current levels are okay

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is edging up, sparked by those European PMI numbers that reveal the whole Eurozone is in contraction. Pending US PMI data to be released later today, it looks like the performance gap between Europe and the US just got bigger in favor of the United States. Look out for some profit-taking ahead of the weekend, which might trigger a fade by the US closing bell on Friday evening.

With the fresh breakout, a daily close above 107.00 will be key now before heading into the weekend. A fresh two-year high is now seen at 108.07, which is the statistical level to beat next. Further up, the 109.00 big figure level is the next one in line to look at.

The first level on the downside is 105.89, the pivotal level since May 2. A touch lower, the pivotal 105.53 (April 11 high) should avoid any downturns towards 104.00. Should the DXY fall all the way towards 104.00, the big figure and the 200-day Simple Moving Average at 103.95 should catch any falling knife formation.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart