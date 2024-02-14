- The US Dollar trades around a three-month high.
- Market are digesting the recent US CPI report which messed up the expected time table on Fed rate cuts.
- The US Dollar Index seems to be stalling ahead of 105 and seeing some profit taking.
The US Dollar (USD) has thrown a few good punches at the markets with a substantial rally midweek, though does not look to be continuing this Wednesday ahead of the US opening bell. The move came on the back of surprise upticks in US monthly inflation (both headline and core). This in turn is triggering an earthquake in markets, which has sent equities nosediving, yields soaring and the US Dollar rallying against every major currency peer.
On the economic data front, a very light calendar offers room for markets to digest and recalibrate. Do not expect much from any single economic data point ahead this Wednesday with the Mortgage Applications Survey. Rather look for clues from US Federal Reserve members Austan Goolsbee and Michael Barr, who are speaking today and could soften the current inflation print with a nuanced message.
Daily digest market movers: More and more writting off
- Several more analysts and banks are writing off the data from Tuesday as a one-off with the disinflationary path still in tact and no substantial uprising in inflation expected.
- Goldman Sachs was quite quick to come out with a report in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) aftermath saying that the February numbers will be substantially lower and writing off the current knee jerk reaction in CPI numbers due to the intensive seasonal holiday period over December and January. A mere drop on a hot plate thus, according to Goldman Sachs.
- North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles off the East Coast.
- The weekly Mortgage Applications Index went into contraction by 2.3%, coming from a positive 3.7% previous week.
- Two US Federal Reserve speakers are set to make comments this Wednesday: Around 14:30 GMTChicago Fed Austan Gooldsbee, and later near 21:00, Fed’s Vice Chairman Michael Barr will speak.
- Equity markets are trying to recover with European equities mildly in the green. US equity futures are even more up than European ones, with the Nasdaq leading the charge, up 0.60%.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool is now looking at the March 20th meeting. Expectations for a pause are 91.5%, while 8.5% for a rate cut. In terms of overweight expectations for a rate cut, the dial has moved from May/June now into summer towards July.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades near 4.30%, a touch softer from its peak on tuesday at 4.33%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Push and Pull part 2
The US Dollar Index (DXY) soared to a near 105 after US CPI data. Although it looks very logical that the DXY could jump above that level now, markets have already incorporated the data after pushing back rate-cut expectations for the Fed from June to July. It is possible, therefore, that in the coming days this up move will start to fade back in search of support.
The road is now open for a jump to 105.00 with 105.12 as key levels to keep an eye on. One step beyond there comes in at 105.88, the high of November 2023. Ultimately, 107.20 – the high of 2023 – could even come back into scope, but that would be when several inflation measures are coming in higher than expected for several weeks in a row.
Support should now be provided by the high of last week Monday near 104.59. Further down that 100-day Simple Moving Average looks rather doubtful, near 104.24, so the 200-day SMA near 103.67 looks more solid. Should that give way, look for support from the 55-day SMA near 103.08.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
