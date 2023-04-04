- US Dollar continues to lose value against its major rivals on Tuesday.
- EUR/USD could target 1.1000 once it confirms 1.0900 as support.
- Bloomberg reported Chinese Yuan replaced US Dollar as the most traded foreign currency in Russia.
The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot on Tuesday after having registered losses against its major rivals on Monday. Although markets are pricing in a nearly 60% probability of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raising its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) in May, the currency is having a hard time finding demand. The risk-positive market atmosphere and news suggesting the USD losing some of its appeal as reserve currency seems to be making it hard for the US Dollar Index (DXY) to stage a rebound.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar struggles to find demand
- Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Chinese Yuan has surpassed the US Dollar as the most traded currency, in monthly trading volume, for the first time in Russia in February. According to the outlet, the gap has continued to widen in March.
- Last week, Brazil and China have reached an agreement to stop using the US Dollar as an intermediary in trade transactions.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 58% probability of the Fed raising its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the range of 5-5.25% in May.
- On Sunday, Saudi Arabia announced that several producers in OPEC+ will participate in voluntary output cuts from May to the end of the year. The group’s total output will be reduced by more than 1.5 million barrels per day in that period.
- The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) started the week with a large bullish gap and touched its highest level since late January above $82. Following a consolidation phase, WTI holds comfortably above $80.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said on Monday that the unexpected decision by OPEC to lower output could make the Fed’s jobs of bringing inflation down back to 2% target more challenging.
- ISM’s Report on Business revealed on Monday that the headline Manufacturing PMI declined to 46.3 in March from 47.7 in February, revealing a contraction at an accelerating pace in the manufacturing sector’s economic activity.
- The Prices Paid Index of the PMI survey, the inflation component, dropped to 49.2 from 51.3. This reading suggests that input inflation in the sector softened in March.
- Fueled by the upbeat performance of energy shares, the S&P 500 closed in positive territory on Monday.
- US stock index futures trade modestly higher on Tuesday.
- February Factory Orders and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket on Tuesday.
- Later in the week, the ISM Services PMI survey, ADP private sector employment data and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ March jobs report could influence the US Dollar valuation.
Technical analysis: US Dollar stays vulnerable vs Euro
Despite the modest retreat seen at the beginning of the week, EUR/USD has managed to gather bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart rose above 60 and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) made a bullish cross with the 50-day SMA. Both of these technical developments suggest that the pair’s bullish bias remains intact and there is more room on the upside before it turns technically overbought.
EUR/USD trades above 1.0900 (psychological level, static level) and it could target 1.1000 (end-point of the latest uptrend, psychological level) and 1.1035 (multi-month high set in early February) as long as that support holds.
On the downside, 1.0800 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first important support level before 1.0730/1.0750 area (20-day SMA, 50-day SMA) and 1.0660 (100-day SMA).
How is US Dollar correlated with US stock markets?
Stock markets in the US are likely to turn bearish if the Federal Reserve goes into a tightening cycle to battle rising inflation. Higher interest rates will ramp up the cost of borrowing and weigh on business investment. In that scenario, investors are likely to refrain from taking on high-risk, high-return positions. As a result of risk aversion and tight monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY) should rise while the broad S&P 500 Index declines, revealing an inverse correlation.
During times of monetary loosening via lower interest rates and quantitative easing to ramp up economic activity, investors are likely to bet on assets that are expected to deliver higher returns, such as shares of technology companies. The Nasdaq Composite is a technology-heavy index and it is expected to outperform other major equity indexes in such a period. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index should turn bearish due to the rising money supply and the weakening safe-haven demand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area following early rally
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2500
Although GBP/USD has declined modestly in the European session, it clings to impressive daily gains near 1.2500. The risk-positive market environment helps the pair hold its ground ahead of US data releases. BOE policymaker Tenreyro's dovish comments were ignored.
Gold stays in consolidation phase near $1,980
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price seems to have stabilized at around $1,980 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising toward 3.5% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gatherr bullish momentum.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Can US inflation turn around?
Stocks mostly rallied to start the week, but Tech stocks came under renewed pressure. The broad market was flat as a result and the New York trading session confirming the validity of the price leap seen in Asia.