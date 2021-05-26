The US dollar is lurching lower with some key developments pointing to further weakness over the short-term such as USD/CNY – a key currency pair not just for Asia but for G10 also – breaking key technical support at 6.4000 with no obvious sign of opposition from the Chinese authorities, economists at MUFG Bank report.
Downside pressure on the dollar building
“Onshore, the CNY advanced to its highest level versus USD since June 2018 encouraged by a PBOoC reference rate that indicates the authorities are comfortable with the move. One of the implications of China’s complaint this week of excessive speculation in the commodities markets is the belief that the authorities have become more concerned over the threat of inflation and therefore CNY appreciation will be met with less opposition.”
“Of course, the authorities in China have greater freedom to allow for the break lower in USD/CNY given the overall relative stability of its currency on a trade-weighted basis.”
“The increased integration of China in global trade means the CNY has a greater and greater weighting in other currencies’ trade-weighted indices and hence the CNY move will reduce fears of further currency gains on a trade-weighted basis.”
“This break in USD/CNY is important and does open up the potential for broader USD weakness and at the margin means a little less concern from the ECB over EUR appreciation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300
EUR/USD stays well bid above 1.2250 heading into Wednesday’s European session. US Treasury yields snap four-day downtrend but fail to recall greenback buyers. Covid, geopolitics add strength to the risk-on mood amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.4150 amid weaker US dollar
GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.4150, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat market mood. Fed policymakers continue to downplay inflation risks. UK-EU trade flows slump amid Brexit fallout.
GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.4150 amid weaker US dollar
GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.4150, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat market mood. Fed policymakers continue to downplay inflation risks. UK-EU trade flows slump amid Brexit fallout.
Shiba Inu may rally 20% despite indecisiveness
SHIB price does not show a clear directional bias as it trades in a narrow range. However, a minor upswing to retest the critical area for the third time seems likely. SHIB price is currently stuck in a tight range without a clear trend.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.